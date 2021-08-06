KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / UNITED WAY Person You Should Know /Austin Petersen & John Marsh

This person grew up on a farm in Osage County and has lived in Jefferson City all his/her adult life and is married and has one daughter.

This person is a live music enthusiast and has attended about 70 rock concerts … and plans for more in the future.

This person’s favorite quote is a verse from the book of Matthew; “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

This person has been a mentor and BIG SISTER to local kids for over 8 years. The program this person has so much passion for is Big Brothers / Big Sisters Program. In addition to mentoring she is on the Jefferson City Advisory Committee and is also the Marketing Chair.

This person has wonderful employer, C & S Business Services and her employer encourages her participation in Big Brothers Big Sisters programs and other community events.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Stephanie Lehman, volunteer / BIG SISTER at BIG Brothers Big Sisters / A UNITED WAY Partner Agency / kudos to C & S Business Services for allowing Stephanie time to give back to our community