Special session on corona protections?

|Some lawmakers have asked Governor Parson to call a special session to prevent businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccines. Six Republican state senators sent the request this week. They argue businesses should not require their employees to get the shot because it violates individual freedom. But the head of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce says that the courts have upheld the rights of employers to require vaccines. Some restaurants in St. Louis and Kansas City have said they will require customers and workers to have the vaccine.