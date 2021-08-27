KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / UNITED WAY Jefferson Bank / Person You Should Know /Austin Petersen & John Marsh

August 27, 2021

This person was born and raised in Jefferson City, MO, worked for the state for 40 years, married and has 3 children and 3 grandchildren.

This person holds, rocks, and loves babies. AND also helps by reading to toddlers and helping with activities. Favorite volunteer dutie – holding the babies.

Favorite quote, “Time spent with children is never wasted.”

Some people might not know this but … this week’s person not only likes to read, but also likes to COLOR.

This person has been rocking babies at Little Explorers Discover Center of 15 years. It gives her reason to get up in the morning.

This person read a story in the newspaper about a lady who was rocking babies at Little Explorers. This person told herself that “when I retire, that is exactly what I am going to do … rock babies.”

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is, Carolyn Fluegel, volunteer, Little Explorers Discovery Center / A UNITED WAY Partner Agency

Carolyn Fluegel: Carolyn is truly a Godsend. You seldom see her without a baby in her lap. She keeps those babies happy and is such an asset to our staff. She has held, fed, rocked, comforted, read books, and sang songs to hundreds of babies over the years. AND over the past two years, Carolyn’s husband Keith comes along and he also rocks babies. They both have a great sense of humor, and are like parents to the two teachers and children in that classroom. People like the Fluegels don’t come around very often, and we are so glad they share a large part of themselves with us.

Little Explorers Discovery Center

1002 Myrtle Avenue

573-636-6461

Donna Scheidt, Daycare Director

Little Explorers Discover Center, formerly Jefferson City Daycare, was established in 1966 by local parents, opened its first classroom in 1967, and became a United Way Partner Agency in 1970. “Our Mission is to provide quality early childhood education services in a caring environment primarily for children of low and middle income working families.” A sliding fee schedule is available to working families that are in need of childcare and need financial assistance. For more information visit www.littleexplorersdiscoverycenter.org or call 636-6461 and ask for Donna.