Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Boone Sheriff photo

Manhunt for accused killer continues

As KWOS News first told you, Boone County sheriff’s deputies say the long-term boyfriend of a Fulton teacher has now been charged for the murders of her and her 11-year-old daughter near Columbia. 45-year-old J.T. McLean has NOT been captured, and deputies say the motive for the killings is unknown. Deputies say McLean is an over-the-road trucker with ties to Columbia and Fulton.

McLean’s ex-wife says she’s been in hiding, since the murders. The ex-wife spoke to our news partner ABC-17 News, telling a reporter that she’s not surprised by the charges. The ex-wife’s new husband tells KMIZ that suspect McLean has previously threatened to stab him in the face and has “threatened to break every finger he had.”

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer