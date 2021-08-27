Manhunt for accused killer continues

As KWOS News first told you, Boone County sheriff’s deputies say the long-term boyfriend of a Fulton teacher has now been charged for the murders of her and her 11-year-old daughter near Columbia. 45-year-old J.T. McLean has NOT been captured, and deputies say the motive for the killings is unknown. Deputies say McLean is an over-the-road trucker with ties to Columbia and Fulton.

McLean’s ex-wife says she’s been in hiding, since the murders. The ex-wife spoke to our news partner ABC-17 News, telling a reporter that she’s not surprised by the charges. The ex-wife’s new husband tells KMIZ that suspect McLean has previously threatened to stab him in the face and has “threatened to break every finger he had.”