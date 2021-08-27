Chase tops 100 mph through Cole County

KMIZ — A prosecutor has charged a Linn man after a chase that reaches speeds in excess of 100 mph through Cole County Tuesday.

Jefferson City police pulled over Robert Rawlings, who was driving an alleged stolen minivan.

Rawlings sped off from the 600 block of east McCarty St before getting onto Highway 50 where police say the chase reached speeds of over 100 mph.

Police say the chase lead to Taos, Mo., before Rawlings wrecked and then tried to run away.

Rawlings was then taken into custody.

Rawlings is charged with resisting arrest and driving while revoked.