Missouri lawmakers sound off on Afghan pull out

Several Republican Missouri politicians have voiced their unhappiness with how the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled.

Senator Roy Blunt said in a statement Monday President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops when he did will “prove to be a major mistake.” Missouri’s junior senator, Josh Hawley, says the administration “failed to safeguard Americans and those who have helped us.”

The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan capital of Kabul following the withdrawal of U.S. troops.