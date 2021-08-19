Some cops claim 2nd Amendment bill is causing problems

Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri law enforcement officers are pulling out of federal task forces because of a new state gun law. The U-S Department of Justice said yesterday (wed) at least 12 Missouri officers dropped out of federal partnerships because of the law barring state and local authorities from enforcing federal gun rules. The new law hasn’t taken effect yet. Several Missouri police departments also no longer are sharing evidence with the Justice Department’s firearms bureau. St. Louis and St. Louis County are suing to block the new law.

 

