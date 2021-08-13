New guidelines for Helias students and staff

KMIZ — Helias Catholic High School announced Wednesday face coverings in some situations and other COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be in place, similar to last year’s plans.

The guidelines went into effect Wednesday but may be updated, especially if conditions related to COVID-19 change within the Helias Catholic school building or the wider community, according to the plan.

Cole County has one of the highest levels of infection in the state, ranking 11th for most new cases per capita over the past week.

Any visitors entering Helias Catholic High School facilities should wear a mask or face covering and maintain 3 feet of distance from others. All non-essential visitors should remain in the main entrance area unless authorized to enter the building.

Students, staff and bus drivers are required to wear face coverings on busses used for school events and activities as per a federal order issued by the CDC. Students and staff are also required to wear masks in all common areas.

Any student, faculty or staff is welcome and encouraged to wear a mask at any point in the day outside of the school’s guidelines.