KMIZ — One person has died and four others were injured after a carbon monoxide poisoning Saturday night on a boat that was at the Lake of the Ozarks near Big Niangua Tonka Springs Cove.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Steven Sutton, 66, of St. Charles died after a leak inside the boat.

Three other people on the boat reported to have moderate injures and one person reported minor injuries. One person was taken to a local hospital.