A mother and daughter are found dead inside a home south of Columbia. Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an area of Lavender Court near Route K late last (sun) night. They found the bodies of 43-year old Allison Abitz and 11-year old Jozee Abitz. Investigators say they are treating the case as a homicide. So far, authorities don’t have info on suspects. Abitz was a Fulton teacher.