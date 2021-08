The suspect in an Ashland homicide case is arrested in Kansas. Police said Robin Morales-Sanchez and an accomplice were taken into custody in Iola, Kansas yesterday (wed). Morales-Sanchez was charged with second-degree murder and more after Moises Hernandez-Sanchez was stabbed to death on East Liberty Lane last week. Hernandez-Sanchez was 47. Investigators say Sarah Beth Malki is accused of helping Morales-Sanchez flee the country. Both are awaiting extradition to Missouri.