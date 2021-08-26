Upgraded charges filed against JCMO woman in child’s 2018 death

The woman charged in 2018 death of a little boy in her care is now looking at first – degree murder charges. A Cole County grand jury upgraded the murder charges against Quatavia Givens this week. She is accused of killing 4 – year old Darnell Gray and hiding his body. She reported the little boy missing .. his body was found five days later. An autopsy shows the boy died from what was termed ‘blunt and sharp force trauma’. Givens has been on pre – trial release since her arraignment. She was arrested in St. Charles and brought back to the Cole County Jail where she’s now held without bond.