13 US troops, Afghans dead in airport attacks

(AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops were killed.

U.S. officials said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. They said another 13 service members were wounded and warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.