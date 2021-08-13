Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

13 US troops, Afghans dead in airport attacks

(AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops were killed.

U.S. officials said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. They said another 13 service members were wounded and warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer