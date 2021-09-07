Listen to KWOS Live
A chase involving stolen truck and atv lands a Lake area man in jail

KMIZ — A Camden County man was arrested off Highway 52 in Saint Elizabeth after a brief police chase on Saturday.

A Miller County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of vehicle theft. According to a news release, the suspect drove the stolen truck through a bean field and got stuck before running off. Kenneth Goldsberry, 45, of Montreal, then allegedly stole an ATV in the area of Lost Hill Road, narrowly striking the property owner.

Deputies then talked to the owners of the stolen truck and ATV before searching for Goldsberry.

Deputies reportedly found Goldsberry in a hay field and caught him after a short chase.

Goldsberry is a noncompliant sex offender with felony warrants from Camden and Pike counties.

 

