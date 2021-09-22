A new map might change what JCMO ward you live in

KMIZ — The city council for the City of Jefferson is developing a ward-redistricting plan after the recent census.

Officials have proposed options for changes to ward boundaries using standard redistricting criteria.

The council is inviting the public to attend two open house events to provide comments on the proposed redistricting plans.

Open House Events:

Thursday, September 30, 2021 – 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Council Chambers, John G. Christy Municipal Building, 320 E. McCarty St.

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Council Chambers, John G. Christy Municipal Building, 320 E. McCarty St.

A public hearing on the proposed options for the ward redistricting Plan will be held on October 18, at 6 P.M. at the regularly scheduled city council meeting.