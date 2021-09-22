Mid – Mo man charged in baby’s death

KMIZ — Pulaski County prosecutors charge a 24-year-old Crocker man in the death of his 8-month old daughter.

Dillon Snider is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held on a one-million-dollar bond

The infant was found dead on the morning of August 20 by Snider.

Snider says he took the child and laid her down on a bed and took a nap. He then got up from a nap and found her unresponsive according to court records.

An autopsy report found the baby had multiple hemorrhages, bruises, internal bleeding and a cracked rib that was healing.

Officials say the baby likely died from violent trauma to the head and neck.

Snider denied injuring the child and suggested the injuries came while she was at her grandparent’s home.