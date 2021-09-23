Accused Columbia murderer back in court

KMIZ — Joseph Elledge is set to have another hearing TODAY Thursday, after defense attorneys requested to delay his murder trial on Sep. 10 due to receiving “voluminous” records from prosecutors.

Two recent letters show Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight has sent defense attorneys Missouri State Highway Patrol lab reports as well as reports from Dr. Christine Edwards and Dr. Alex Linan.

The defense says the material in the reports includes soil science, meteorology and plant sciences.

Knight said in July hearing that he is against any further delays in Elledge’s trial. Currently, it is set to start on Nov. 1.

Elledge was originally charged with murdering his wife, Mengi Ji, in February of 2020. The Columbia Police Department identified her remains found in Rock Bridge State Park this past April.