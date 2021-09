Cole County gets a new Emergency Director

KMIZ — The Cole County Commission announced hiring the new Emergency Management Director for Cole County/Jefferson City.

Nicholas Tietsort will take over Emergency Management operations beginning Oct. 18.

Tietsort was the former emergency management director from Audrain County since 2018. Tietsort previously worked in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff with the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office and a police officer with the Ashland Police Department.