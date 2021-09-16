One woman is in the hospital after a truck hits a Columbia house

KMIZ — A pickup truck crashed into a home in central Columbia on Wednesday afternoon, pinning a person underneath the vehicle.

The pickup could be seen sticking out of a corner of the house near Worley Street and Woodlawn Avenue as firefighters and medics worked at the scene.

A woman was taken out of the home by first responders. Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Jerry Jenkins said one person was pinned under the truck when the crash happened a little before 4:30 p.m. The person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Jenkins said.

Two people were inside the home at the time, Jenkins said. The driver and one of the home’s occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.