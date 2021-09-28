Columbia schools mask mandate goes before the judge

The Missouri attorney general’s office will be asking a Boone County judge to issue a preliminary injunction on Tuesday morning against Columbia Public Schools (CPS) regarding the district’s mask mandate.

Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs has scheduled a 9 am hearing at the county courthouse in downtown Columbia. Attorney General Eric Schmitt has also filed a motion for class certification in his lawsuit against CPS and about 50 other districts. They include Jefferson City Public Schools (JCPS).

Schmitt says Missouri is the only state pursuing class certification against school districts with mask mandates. State Solicitor General D. John Sauer will be representing the attorney general’s office in court.

CPS says the mask mandate is not a forever decision. They also say that wearing a mask indoors is a mitigation strategy that provides an additional level of protection to keep all students and staff safe and in school.