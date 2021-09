Would you want to be a cop right now? Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler says his deputies generally only interact with the community on a person’s ‘worst day’ …

Wheeler adds that training his officers to reject that ‘Us versus Them’ mentality is a tough mindset to develop.

You’ll see a one-quarter cent public safety tax on a future Jefferson City ballot. If approved, those dollars will only be used for the Jefferson City police and fire departments, not the sheriff’s office.