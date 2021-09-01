Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

Mid-Missouri killer still has a date with the executioner

KMIZ — The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to halt the October execution of a man convicted of a Columbia triple killing who claimed his intellectual disability made him ineligible for the death penalty. Ernest Lee Johnson  is scheduled to die by injection Oct. 5 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It would be the first execution in Missouri since convicted killer Walter Barton was put to death in May 2020. The court ruling was Tuesday. Johnson was convicted of killing 46-year-old Mary Bratcher, 57-year-old Mable Scruggs and 58-year-old Fred Jones during a closing-time robbery of a Casey’s General Store in Columbia in February 1994.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer