Missouri Guard and line crews to join Task Force One after Ida

KMIZ — The Missouri National Guard and multiple organizations are sending crews to help relief efforts for Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida.

Multiple electric cooperatives are sending crews to assist in restoring power in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida hit Sunday.

More than 150 Missouri line workers from Boone, Callaway, Central Missouri and 27 other of the state’s electric cooperatives are traveling to help.

Ameren is also sending more than 300 personnel from Ameren Illinois and Missouri to help.

Ameren plans to deploy crews for two weeks.

On Tuesday morning, authorities assigned Missouri Task Force One to complete search, reconnaissance and needs assessments in Jefferson Parish.

The task force will work with Jefferson Parish authorities to provide any assistance.

Gov. Parson has mobilized 300 Missouri National Guard members to assist in post-Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana.