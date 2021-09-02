Ready for the refugees

KMIZ — Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri plan to help refugees from Afghanistan find new homes and make sure the new neighbors have a smooth transition.

Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is a social service agency that offers various programs for different people. The organization has resettled more than 4,000 refugees since 1975 and plans to settle more.

With the current emergency evacuation in Afghanistan, Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri are unsure of the exact number of evacuees to expect, but Moog said they are prepared to resettle more than 300 refugees from around the world,”