Walsh still wants D-C job

(KMIZ) Missouri Rep. Sara Walsh (R-Ashland) says she will resume her campaign for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District after the death of her husband Steve from the coronavirus.

Walsh also got sick with COVID-19 but recovered.

Walsh is seeking to replace Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate to replace the retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.

Walsh was first elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2017, representing Southern Boone County and portions of Cooper, Moniteau, and Cole counties.