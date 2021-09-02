Two more hats in the ring

A Southwest Missouri lawmaker is now running for Congress. State Senator Mike Moon of Ash Grove says he’s in the race for Billy Long’s seat. He adds he’s tired of watching those Republicans who vote the wrong way in D-C …

Long is running for the US Senate. Moon says his first priority on Capitol Hill will be an attempt to repeal Rowe vs. Wade.

Another Republican state senator is running for Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long’s seat in the U-S House.

Springfield State Senator Eric Burlison announced his bid for 7th District Congress