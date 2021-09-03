Vaccinations rates are up in Missouri

Does full FDA approval issued for the Pfizer COVID vaccine have you running out to get the shot? Jefferson City Councilman Ron Fitzwater is also the CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association…

Fitzwater says getting the vaccine is a personal choice. But he adds that you should get the advice of your doctor and your pharmacist before deciding what’s right for you.

KMIZ — Boone County has the largest percentage of county residents in Mid-Missouri that have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 56.2%.

Cole County has the second-highest first vaccination rate in Mid-Missouri with 48.5%.