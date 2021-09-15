Will the Lake’s BikeFest stay peaceful?

KMIZ — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it will have additional staff in the lake area for increased traffic of Bikefest.

The five-day event will take place from Wednesday to Sunday.

The Bagnell Dam will be closed for MoDOT repairs this year, but Bagnell Dam Strip businesses will remain open.

The Bagnell Dam Strip from Ballenger Road to the Dam will be closed daily TO CARS from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. from Wednesday until Monday at 2 a.m.

Vehicles will be permitted from 3 a.m. until 11 a.m. daily for normal traffic and close at 11 a.m. to bikers only.

Bikefest’s 15th anniversary comes just two months after a fatal shootout between opposing bike clubs.