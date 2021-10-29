Bye Bye Best Buy

Saturday is the final day of business for one of the biggest stores on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City.

Best Buy will be closing its doors tomorrow night, after 15 years at that location. The store will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Best Buy spokesman Kevin Flanagan tells KWOS that the store has 15 full-time employees, along with some part timers. Flanagan has said that Best Buy is doing everything they can to help those employees find positions.

Mr. Flanagan says the closure is part of their regular and ongoing review process of stores, as leases come up for renewal. He says the decision to close a store is never an easy one, and that they’re grateful for their Jefferson City area customers who’ve shopped there over the years.