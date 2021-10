Columbia I – 70 overpass will have to be torn down after crash

Boone County firefighters tell KWOS News that westbound I-70 at the Sorrels overpass just west of Columbia is down to one lane, after a waste management truck struck the overpass this afternoon.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells the Eagle that the Sorrels overpass is closed until further notice. MoDOT crews will need to do a complete structural evaluation. But engineers say it’s too badly damaged to be left standing.