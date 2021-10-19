Mid – Mo murder trial is underway

ABC – 17 — The trial of a man accused in the death of a Montgomery County reptile dealer began Monday with opening statements and the first witnesses called to the stand.

Michael Humphrey is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Ben Renick. The trial is being held in Audrain County on a change of venue.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol believes that Humphrey helped Lynlee Renick kill her husband on June 8, 2017, after she tried and failed to kill Ben with a poisonous cocktail.

Lynlee Renick had a financial motive to kill Ben. Ben had a $1 million life insurance policy for Lynlee.

Crime scene investigators say the shooter hit the victim eight times – four shots to the back, two to the arm and two to his face.