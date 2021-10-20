Damaged Columbia overpass is on the fast track for repairs

Abc – 17 — The Missouri Department of Transportation said it will rehabilitate the Sorrels Overpass sooner than originally planned due to the damage caused by a truck that crashed into the bottom of the bridge Monday. The work will also create 15 feet of clearance for tall vehicles.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 will remain closed through Thursday while MoDOT crews make the overpass secure.

The driver of the truck that hit the bridge, a 51-year-old Boonville man, suffered serious injuries in the crash but a University Hospital spokesman said Tuesday that he was in good condition.