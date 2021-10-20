JC man badly hurt in accident

Abc – 17 — A Jefferson City man had serious injuries after a vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a vehicle crash in the 2900 block of West Truman Boulevard around 6:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

A piece of heavy equipment known as a telehandler stopped in traffic to make a left turn, without any rear lights or signals on and an SUV rear-ended the tractor.

The Silverado driver, Stephen Buersmeyer, 73, had to be extricated from the truck by the Jefferson City Fire Department, Buersmeyer was taken by ambulance to a Columbia hospital for serious injuries.