Did a reporter really do anything wrong in looking into a state government website?

Hey Governor .. ‘Don’t shoot the messenger’. Mike Parson says he’s going after the St. Louis Post Dispatch, claiming a reporter hacked into the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website and obtained several teachers’ personal information. But Americans for Prosperity’s Jeremy Cady says that info was open to anyone …

The Post held off on their story until they contacted DESE so the agency could fix the problem. Parson claims he may still pursue criminal charges through the Cole County Prosecutor’s office.