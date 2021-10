Former Governor Holden asked for a stay in this week’s execution

A former Missouri Democrat Governor tries to stay the executioner’s hand. Bob Holden asked Governor Mike Parson to stop Ernest Lee Johnson’s execution …

Johnson was sentenced to death for killing three Casey’s General Store employees in Columbia in 1994. Holden okayed 15 – executions during his term, including that of James Johnson who killed the wife of the Moniteau County Sheriff and several law officers in and around California (Mo) in 1991.