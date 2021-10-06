Firefighters battle blaze at a home in the ‘woman in a cage’ case

(AP) — Two Missouri men have been charged in the kidnapping of a woman who went missing in July, after investigators found photos of her, nearly naked and apparently locked in a cage, on one of their phones.

Fifty-eight-year-old James Phelps and 56-year-old Timothy Norton have been in jail since mid-September on a kidnapping charge in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater.

FBI office in Kansas City. Their office had anonymously received a photo of a partially nude Rainwater being held in a cage,

The mystery deepened further Monday when fire crews rushed to battle a blaze at Phelps’ home near Windyville, an unincorporated community in Dallas County.

The Springfield bomb squad also was called to the scene to help,