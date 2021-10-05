JCMO decides to tear down old houses

KMIZ — The Jefferson City Council voted Monday to give a contract to demolish four “dangerous” buildings, including some in the East Capitol Avenue area.

Council members voted unanimously to pass the bill.

The city will demolish all properties at 410 E. Hess Way, 320 E. Miller St., 417 E. Capitol Ave., and 528 E. Capitol Ave./202 Marshall St.

Mid-Mo Earth Movers provided the lowest bid at $147,609, according to documents provided to the council.

The city says the buildings are being removed because they pose a health hazard. The city held a hearing to reach that conclusion.