Woman now charged in summer church break in and vandalsim

KMIZ — A Cole County prosecutor has charged a woman after she allegedly broke into a church, stole money, a musical instrument and a computer then set a cross on fire on June 1.

Anne-Marie Mullins is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, stealing, first-degree property damage, tampering with physical evidence and tampering with computer equipment.

Jefferson City police responded to the Christian Fellowship Church after a report of an open door at the church. When officers arrived, they smelled smoke and found a cross inside the sanctuary that was burned.

Video surveillance of the scene shows a woman in the church just after 10:30 p.m. on May 31, according to court documents.

Police later reported finding the stolen computer and musical instrument at a Columbia pawnshop.