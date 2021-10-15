Man charged in California Mo killing

ABC – 17 — A California, Missouri, man has been charged with murder in a death that police initially said might have been because of natural causes.

The Moniteau County prosecutor charged James L. Collier on Wednesday with first-degree murder and assault of a special victim. California police called the Missouri State Highway Patrol early Wednesday for help with a death investigation in an apartment at 310 S. East St.,

Officers found a dead person inside the apartment and Collier with blood on his clothing, according to the statement. Collier head-butted a Moniteau County deputy and later told officers under interrogation that “this was my fault,” police allege. Police say he also made a statement admitting to the murder while in a room at the jail, and a body-worn camera picked up the statement.

Collier later admitted to fighting with the victim in another interrogation, saying he didn’t remember exactly what happened. He also told investigators he hears voices and has visions.

The highway patrol has not confirmed the name of the person killed. But reports claim the victim’s name is William Collier and James Collier is William’s son.