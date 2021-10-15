KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank UNITED WAY Person You Should Know /Austin Petersen & John Marsh

October 15, 2021

This person is from Taos, MO, married 20 years, and has a high school aged son.

This person works at Conservation Federation of Missouri as the Membership Development Coordinator. And serves on many boards and committees.

Favorite quote, “We but mirror the world. All the tendencies present in the outer world are to be found in the world of our body. If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. This is the divine mystery supreme. A wonderful thing it is and the source of our happiness. We need not wait to see what others do.” – Mahatma Gandhi – In short, “You must be the change you want to see in the world .”

“You must be the .” Little known fact … in high school this person was the JCHS mascot, Jasper the Jaybird and says, “It was the best and ya get to be goofy and no one knows who you are!” Her role as Jasper helped prepare her for the role as CUBmaster … sometimes being goofy and fun helps when interacting with others.

This person volunteers in order to give back to her community. She has been involved in Boy Scouts since her son joined as a Tiger in 1 st In November of 2020 her son earned his Eagle Rank and she continues to give her time to the Scouts.

In November of 2020 her son earned his Eagle Rank and she continues to give her time to the Scouts. Since 2012 this person has had many roles with the Boy Scouts of America – Troop and Pack Committee Chair, District Committee Member. Her favorite part is working with other dedicated volunteers … and in addition loves that this network of people continue to inspire her to do more in our community.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Michelle Gabelsberger, volunteer, Boy Scouts of America. Boy Scouts is a United Way Partner Agency.

Michelle Gabelsberger-She is a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, holding several positions within the organization (District Activities Chair, Roundtable Commissioner, Pinewood Derby Coordinator, and Committee Chair for Pack 332). Michelle is a volunteer that always has a smile on her face and willing to take on any task (Pinewood Derby, Training, Roundtable, Mentor, Day Camp, and Cubmobile) that comes across her path. She has a true passion for Scouting and can always be counted on to get the job done. If you ask anyone in the organization to name one person you would like on a committee, Michelle would be the first one that comes to mind.

Bradley J. Kellerman | District Executive

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA Great Rivers Council

To SCOUTING NEAR YOU, go to beascout.scouting.org – And FIND A PACK near you. Cub Scouts are boys and girls / age K-5, Scouts / BSA Boy Scouts of America are boys and girls age 11 to 17 years old. AND the highest rank is Eagle Scouts. Boy Scouts is the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training. The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.