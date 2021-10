ABC – 17 — A Cole County jury has declared a mistrial in the case against Devin Schrimpf.

The 19-year-old is accused of killing Marquise Conley at a home off Rolling Hills Road in 2019.

The mistrial comes after hours of deliberations.

a retrial is expected. A date for that will be set next week.

Another man, Grant Deppe, has already been found guilty in the case and is currently serving six years in prison.