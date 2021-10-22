Man arrested in catalytic converter theft

Abc – 17 — Jefferson City police arrested a man after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters at commuter parking lots in north Jefferson City.

During the investigation, police saw a vehicle in the area of the commuter parking lots and attempted to stop it but the driver sped off. Police eventually got the vehicle to stop in the 700 block of Missouri Blvd Police say the driver gave false information about his identity but eventually identified the suspect as Bryson Skinner.

Police searched the vehicle and found a battery-operated saw on the floorboard and a catalytic converter in the rear floorboard,

Police arrested Skinner to multiple outstanding warrants and awaiting formal charges regarding the catalytic converter thefts.