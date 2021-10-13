Potential St. Marys sale is off

Kmiz — SSM Health announced its no longer planning to sell the Jefferson City St. Marys hospital to Quorum Health.

The sale was first discussed in Nov. 2020. The organizations had signed a letter of intent to negotiate exclusively with each other with the hope to come in an agreement in the second quarter of 2021.

A spokesperson for the health system says the two parties have decided to end months-long discussions of the potential ownership transition. It was not specifically said why the deal was dropped.