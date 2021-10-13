Listen to KWOS Live
Shakeup at the Capitol

(AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced five new department heads in a major leadership reshuffle for his administration.

Part of the switch-up is because Sarah Steelman stepped down as the commissioner of the Office of Administration.

Parson’s office hasn’t explained why she left, and Steelman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Parson’s chief of staff asked her to resign, telling her she didn’t do anything wrong.

Parson named Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers to replace her as the acting administration commissioner. That department’s top attorney, Joseph Plaggenberg, will take over as acting director.

