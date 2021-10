KMIZ — A Kingdom City man has pleaded guilty to child molestation after admitting to touching a 14-year-old BOY in a car.

Kevin Lee Brake, 60, said in Nov. 2020, he touched the 14-year-old through his clothing while giving the teen a ride from Fulton to a Kingdom City restaurant.

The judge sentenced Brake to 4 years in prison, the maximum sentence for the offense.