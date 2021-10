Is your internet service less than ideal out in your rural area of Cole County? Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman says they’re trying to fix that …

There’s also another firm looking to upgrade broadband in both Cole and Osage counties. Cole County commissioners say that they’ve been told CARES Act money will foot the bill for those internet upgrades. Both CoMo Connect and Callabyte are already laying miles of fiber-optic cable in the county.