SWMO tornadoes do some damage

Cleanup continues after two small tornadoes touched down early Monday in rural areas of southwestern Missouri.

The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed that an EF-1 twister touched down around 1 a.m. in Newton County carrying 90 mph winds. Several trees were uprooted, and a mobile home and farm outbuilding were damaged.

The weather service said an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 mph touched down in Jasper County near Dudenville around 4:45 a.m. Trees were knocked over, the roof was torn off of a barn, and an irrigation system was damaged.

 

