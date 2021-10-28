Listen to KWOS Live
John Marsh - KWOS

Teen driver hurt trying to miss a deer

ABC – 17 — A 16-year-old Jefferson City  driver crashed his SUV on Tuesday night when he swerved to avoid a deer in the road, police say.

The crash happened in the 3700 block of West Edgewood Drive and the driver had moderate injuries. The SUV went off the road, through a barbed-wire fence, hit a tree, rolled over and came to rest on the driver’s side in a creek with about 6 inches of water, police said.

Firefighters extricated the teenager and he was taken to a Columbia hospital with moderate injuries. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

 

