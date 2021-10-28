Retrial scheduled in JCMO murder case

ABC – 17 — A mistrial was declared in the case against 19-year-old Devin Schrimpf, who is accused of killing Marquise Conley at a home off Rolling Hills Road in 2019. A hearing will took place Wednesday in the case of a Cole County murder.

A mistrial was declared on Oct. 21 after hours of jury deliberation. A retrial is now set for January.

The jury was tasked with deliberating between three different charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder and unintentional manslaughter.

Grant Deppe plead guilty to accessory to second-degree murder and accessory to tampering with physical evidence for Conley’s killing in 2020. Deppe was sentenced to six years for accessory to second-degree murder and four years for accessory to tampering with physical evidence, and he is serving those sentences consecutively.