Two shot in Columbia late on Homecoming night

KMIZ — Two people were shot in downtown Columbia early Sunday morning following the University of Missouri’s homecoming game.

Columbia Police Department identified the two victims in the shooting as a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman. Both victims were in stable condition when EMS arrived on scene.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the area from Ninth to Tenth Streets and Cherry to Locust Streets.

News crews saw a woman taken away on a stretcher and roughly 15 officers canvassing the area for bullet casings. CPD also had crime scene tape up in the area.

CPD Sergeant David Moore confirmed the shooting happened just after midnight near Ninth and Locust Streets.

The two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

Moore said there have not been any arrests made and nobody has been detained in connection to this shooting.